Schools in Longford invited to take part in ActionAid Speech Writing Competition

Students in Longford are invited to take part in the third annual ActionAid Speech Writing Competition. The competition is now open to all secondary school students aged 14 to 17.

The top eight students from around the country will be invited to Dublin in March 2018 to deliver their speech in front of a panel of judges.

The first prize is a visit to Brussels in June 2018 for the top two students and their teachers, where the students and teachers will engage with members of the European parliament, CSOs active on women’s rights, youth and development. The visit will give students and teachers a taste of advocating for a fairer world at a European level.

There will be three topics to choose from relating to the organisations Irish Aid funded women’s rights programme and the Sustainable Development Goals. ActionAid is hoping entrants will come up with innovative and creative speeches, with a global view.

Siobhán McGee, CEO of ActionAid Ireland said: “The achievements made at a community level through the Irish Aid funded women’s rights programme are a great source of pride for us; however, there are also international policies and drivers that influence the advancement of women’s rights.”

“We are delighted to focus on the competition on international policies that affect women’s rights through the topics on the Sustainable Development Goals and the first prize of a trip to Brussels.”

“All students have to do to enter is to ask their teacher to submit the speech in written form by post or email, along with a short questionnaire available on our website. We’re taking entries up until January 19, 2018 and are very much looking forward to reading each speech.”

Choice of topics:

1. The sustainable development goals will make the world fairer by 2030.

2. Goal 5 of the Sustainable Development Goals “Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls” is the most important goal for long term development.

3. Gender Equality should be a part of every one of the Sustainable development Goals.

Last year ActionAid received over 100 speeches from 50 schools across the country and ten students attended the final in Dublin. The two winning students, who came from Cork and Dublin respectively, visited Kenya in June.

To enter, students can ask their teacher for details or visithttps://actionaid.ie/speech- writing-competition/ for more information.