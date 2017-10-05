Search is on for Longford's Tech Hero #GIhero

Business membership organisation, Guaranteed Irish is calling on individuals and businesses in Longford to nominate their ‘Tech Hero’ as part of the ‘Guaranteed Irish Hero Awards’.



Throughout 2017, Guaranteed Irish is championing exceptional individuals who have demonstrated a commitment to creating a better Ireland in their respective sectors. Members of the public are invited to nominate their Guaranteed Irish Tech Hero before the deadline of Friday, October 13.



Four of the six Guaranteed Irish Heroes have so far been awarded. Artist, Maser; former Women’s Rugby Captain, Niamh Briggs; Professor Louise Kenny; and music promoter, Keiron Campbell Black were previously named Guaranteed Irish Heroes for art, sport, science and music, respectively.



The remaining two Guaranteed Irish Heroes will be awarded for technology and food in November and December this year.



Launching the call for the Guaranteed Irish Tech Hero, CEO of Guaranteed Irish, Brid O’Connell said: "This award is a great opportunity to commend someone who you consider to be a Guaranteed Irish Tech Hero. Ireland has truly become a digital island, and we believe it is time to champion Irish contributions to technology. What better way to do that than to nominate a Guaranteed Irish Technology Hero?



“We're calling on businesses and individuals in Longford to get involved and put forward names of anyone who has demonstrated a real commitment to creating a better Ireland with technology through: jobs, community and provenance. If you know someone who fits that bill, then we want to hear from you.” concluded Brid O’Connell.



To get involved and to nominate your Guaranteed Irish Tech Hero, simply email info@guaranteedirish.ie before Friday, October 13 or use the dedicated hashtag: #GIhero on social media with your nomination.