1,466 students from Longford set to take part in Maths Week Ireland

Over a quarter of a million people, including 1,466 students from Longford, will enjoy fun events and numerical challenges during Maths Week Ireland, the world’s largest festival of maths and numeracy, taking place from Saturday, October 14 – Sunday, October 22.

Throughout the week, world-renowned mathematicians will be on hand to entertain people of all ages with the wonder of maths through fun and interesting talks, games, teasers, challenges and magic maths shows.



Schools across Longford have so far registered 1,466 students to take part in Maths Week events with many more expected to make it the biggest Maths Week celebration to date.

Schools taking part from Longford so far are: Fermoyle NS; St Mary's NS, Edgeworthstown; St Patrick's National School, Ballinamuck; St Dominic's NS, Kenagh; Ardscoil Phadraig, Granard; Ballymahon Vocational School; Mercy Secondary School, Ballymahon; Moyne Community School and St Mel's College, Longford.

Eoin Gill, Founder of Maths Week Ireland, “Maths Week would not be the success it is today without students from across Ireland, including those in Longford. It’s a true partnership of people working together for a common aim, promoting mathematics for all. With events up and down the country during the week there is something for everyone, young or old. You can find out more about what is happening in your area by logging onto www.mathsweek.ie or on Twitter @MathsWeek”.

Maths Week Ireland is the biggest festival of its kind in the world. It has now also been adopted as an initiative by Scotland, in recognition of the important contribution that maths promotion events make in helping young people to have a positive attitude towards maths.

Co-ordinated by Calmast at Waterford Institute of Technology, Maths Week Ireland is run as a partnership of over 50 public and private sector institutions and groups including universities, institutes of technology, schools, professional bodies, libraries, visitor centres that are committed to promoting an interest in mathematics, as well as many of Ireland’s flagship employers. It is an all-island event.