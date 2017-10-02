Down Memory Lane in Longford: Irish politics takes few prisoners

Albert Reynolds is unlikely to be either seeking or expecting much sympathy from the general public following his failure last week to win the Fianna Fáil nomination for the presidential election.

However from the day in Mullingar in 1977 that Albert Reynolds himself 'took out' Fianna Fail TD, the late Frank Carter, at the election convention, he has lived by the trench warfare of Irish politics.

Emotive words or phrases like 'knifed in the back' were used by many last week but the harsh truth is that politics is a brutal trade.