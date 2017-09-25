Longford entries sought for Sightsavers Junior Painter Awards

Sightsavers is calling on children across Longford to get thinking and create a masterpiece for the Sightsavers Junior Painter Awards 2018.

Laureate na nÓg and children’s book illustrator PJ Lynch joined a host of fresh faced artists in the colourful surroundings of St Patrick’s Park to get their creative juices flowing, practice their painting skills and launch the Sightsavers Junior Painter Awards 2018.



Last year schools from Longford submitted hundreds of paintings and with entries now open, children can log onto www.sightsavers.ie/ juniorpainter for more information

Each year thousands of budding artists across Ireland create colourful artworks in the hope of being named the overall winner at next spring’s award ceremony.



Embracing creativity and education are the core objectives of the competition which is open to primary school students of all ages and this year’s theme, ‘Put Us In The Picture’, is expected to inspire thousands of thoughtful and imaginative entries.



Sightsavers advocates for people living with disability in developing countries to have the same opportunities as everyone else and invites Irish children to get their creative caps on and produce their very own masterpiece which envisions an all-inclusive world where nobody is left out.

Don’t be afraid to go crazy and use vibrant colours are tips given by the judges for this year’s Junior Painter Awards.



The judging panel comprises of disability campaigner and little person Sinead Burke (aka Minnie Melange) joined Laureate na nÓg and illustrator PJ Lynch, and artist and director of Arts and Disability Ireland Padraig Naughton.



Entrants have the chance to win cash prizes for their schools, sponsored by The Book Centre and Barker and Jones bookshop, and memberships and ‘toolboxes’ full of arts and crafts materials from ReCreate Ireland.

Speaking about the launch of this year’s awards, Sightsavers Junior Painter Awards Coordinator Olivia Lally said: “It is shocking to know that there are 800 million people living with a disability in developing countries around the world. They have limited access to health care, education and often face stigma and discrimination. By integrating with the primary school curriculum, the Junior Painter Awards is a fantastic way to teach Irish children that these people should be given the same opportunity to learn and be included like everyone else. It also gives children a chance to express their creative side and I expect this year’s theme ‘Put us in the Picture’ will encourage children across Ireland to think more about others while creating their wonderful masterpieces.”

Fifteen regional winners will be selected and will have the opportunity to see their work displayed at a special Awards Day in spring 2018 where three overall national winners will be announced. Every child that enters will receive a Certificate of Participation in recognition of their artistic efforts. The closing date for entry is Friday, December 16.

Parents and children can get involved by speaking to their school teacher or by visiting the Sightsavers website to request entry forms: www.sightsavers.ie/ juniorpainter

You may also be interested in: Longford Leader 'First Day at School' souvenir photograph supplement