Longford people urged to take part in Today FM's 'Dare to Care' campaign

Today FM has launched its Dare to Care campaign in aid of the Irish Cancer Society. Now in its second year, Today FM along with presenters and listeners is hoping to raise €500,000 in the fight against cancer.

Watch the campaign launch video featuring Today FM presenters and cancer survivors below:

Every 3 minutes in Ireland someone gets a cancer diagnosis. Every hour someone dies from cancer. Incidence rates of cancer in Ireland are growing but more people are surviving cancer than ever before.

Presenters Ian Dempsey, Al Porter, Dermot & Dave, Matt Cooper, Louise Duffy and Paula MacSweeney were all on hand to launch this year’s campaign, each pledging to take on a dare of their own to raise as much as they can for a very worthy cause and encouraging their listeners to do the same.

Last year saw Ian Dempsey get his first tattoo after reaching his €25,000 target while The Last Word presenter Matt Cooper wrote and performed his very own song in front of a packed audience in Dublin’s The Workman’s Club.

Afternoon presenter Fergal D’Arcy undertook a number of ‘double dares’ including facing his fear of spiders and getting a nipple piercing live on air. Fergal also raised almost €30,000 during one show after making an emotional plea to his listeners. Dave Moore of Dermot &

Dave Moore of Dermot & Dave agreed to channel his fear of heights for the greater good and rode the ‘Cu Chulainn’ coaster at Tayto Park after listeners pledged €10,000.

As part of the campaign, Today FM also launched ‘Wedding Dress Wednesday’ in 2016 where women around the country wore their wedding dress for one day. Thousands of women across the country got involved, holding their own events with the initiative attracting international media attention. Wedding Dress Wednesday will return this year on September 20 with a few surprises.

Speaking about the campaign, Róisín Reilly, Head of Marketing, Today FM said: “Today FM has always had a special relationship with the Irish Cancer Society. Cancer is something that unfortunately has touched all of our lives at some point. Dare to Care couldn’t happen without our listeners, every year they go above and beyond to get involved with the campaign. They set up events, they raise funds, they donate money, and they challenge our presenters.”

Since 2010, Today FM’s Shave or Dye campaign has raised over €8 million for the Irish Cancer Society, thanks to the generosity and spirit of listeners.

Money raised will help the Society fund life-saving research to improve methods of detecting and treating cancer, provide information, care, and support to those affected by cancer, and raise awareness of how cancer can be prevented. The Society is almost entirely funded through the generosity of the public and companies and receives just 2% of government funding.

Mark Mellett, Head of Fundraising, Irish Cancer Society said, “Every day in Ireland, 150 people get a cancer diagnosis. Without your help, some of those cancer patients will not get the care and support they need. By supporting Today FM’s Dare to Care campaign this September you can help ensure that our nurses can provide vital care and support for cancer patients and their families, and you’ll also help fund more life-saving cancer research. Please join the Today FM presenters and show off your daring side this September!”

To get involved in Today FM’s Dare to Care visit: www.todayfm.com/daretocare.

