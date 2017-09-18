Mattie Fox: The problem of homelessness

Finally the problem of homelessness which is being given another airing in the past week.

One thinks we’re in a more advanced age….?

Read the words of Ewan McColl’s song, written in 1964, 43 years ago, referring to another time in truth. It says more than I could say, with a terrible beauty….

Born in the middle of the afternoon

In a broken car on the old A5

The big 12-wheelers shook my bed

“you can’t stop here’ the policeman said

“You’d better get born in somewhere else”

So Move Along, Get Along,

Move Along, Get Along,

GO! MOVE! SHIFT!

Born on a common near a building site

Where the ground was rutted by the trailers wheels

The local people said to me

“You’ll lower the price of property”

“You’d better get born in somewhere else”

MOVE ALONG, GET ALONG, GO! MOVE! SHIFT!

It’s happening all over again. Now however, not solely with ‘travellers’ but with what was once the settled community.

Government makes a choice in these things.

Important you see, for the Government to ensure democracy is upheld.

