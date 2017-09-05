Down Memory Lane in Longford: UDC praise for 'Leader' editorial on toilets

There was widespread praise at last week's meeting of Longford UDC for a recent editorial in the 'Longford Leader' deploring the decision of the Urban Coiuncil to close the public toilets in the Market Square for renovations at the height of the tourist season.

Meanwhile Longford's locked toilets made the headlines in last week's edition of the Meath Chronicle.

An article outlined how a busload of pilgrims from the Diocese of Meath descended on Longford recently to be greeted by locked doors when they attempted to use the public toilets.

