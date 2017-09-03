Down Memory Lane in Longford: Forged notes found in Longford

Gardai have warned business people to be vigilant this week as the search continues for a man who escaped after paying for goods using two forged £20 notes in the Longford Shopping Centre.

The suspect gave the forged notes in payment for golfing equipment in the centre's sport shop.

The notes went undetected until later, by which time the man had escaped.

He was wearing a black leather jacket and has a scar over his lip.

Gardai say both notes, which bore the same serial number of BCB17310 were particularly convincing forgeries.