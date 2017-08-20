Down Memory Lane in Longford: Longford on law and order brink

“The vandalism in this town has to be controlled....we are on the brink of becoming a no-go area”, said Cllr Tony Carberry at the last monthly meeting of Longford Urban Council when he called for the introduction of identification cards for every young person in the town in an attempt to curb under-age drinking and associated vandalism.

The St Mel's Road Councillor said it was his intention to lodge objections in the local court “to each and every club” in the town serving drink to those who are under age.