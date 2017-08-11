60,000 people expected at Tullamore Show & AIB National Livestock Show on Sunday

The Tullamore Show & AIB National Livestock Show is on Sunday, August 13 and over 60,000 people are expected to attend the 250 acre Butterfield Estate for the show.



The show promises to be the best on record this year with several new events planned with a prize fund of €175,000 with Irelands finest pedigree, commercial and dairy cattle competing for the Gold Medals. It will also include the National Shows for the Limousin, Simmental and Hereford breeds and for the first time, the Charolais breed.

The tented village and pavilions cover an area of 380,000sq.ft. and 20,000 free car parking spaces. Almost 4km of trackway has been laid on site to help the ease of movement on site for traders and visitors alike.





YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN READING:





Heading to the Tullamore Show? Here's some advice for Longford motorists about getting there







Culture, competition, entertainment, exhibitions and excitement will be the order of the day on Sunday, August 13, when the multitudes will gather to reap the results of 12 months of planning, organising and hard work, to deliver the Tullamore Show and AIB National Livestock Show, Irelands Premier Show. There will certainly be something for everyone. So, even if your interests are not vying for that new specially commissioned Gold Medal or the coveted rosette for Ireland’s Champions, there will be a multitude of choices to attract your interest and ensure that your day will be action packed combined with a unique, authentic cultural experience. You can plan to stay for the day, as food choices are available in the 4 food villages and bar facilities, where you can be entertained by Seamus Moore or view the matches on screen, in the bar.

The return of the very successful country jamboree this year, stars Declan Nerney and his band, one of Irelands top country stars. Together with Simon Casey, Olivia Douglas, Colin Kenny, Joe Wynne and more, the Country Jamboree is sure to have you on your feet with the best country tunes of old and new.

This year’s show sees the launch of the amazing book, the inside story of Irelands Premier Show and will be available to buy at the Show. It contains hundreds of stories and thousands of pictures and events that are all part of the history of the show. The book focuses on the reality of show life, empathising community spirit at its best. The inside story of Irelands Premier Show and it’s 25-year history will be launched at the Tullamore Show next Sunday.

This massively successful show has 700 trade stands which are already booked out and entries are at a record high up 5% on last year for the 1,000 competitions and gold medals, sashes and rosettes which are a unique part of Ireland’s most successful agricultural show. It is the real country living showcase with great entertainment, as well as Neven Maguire, Fashion Shows, Cookery, Horticulture, the best livestock in Ireland, a fabulous flower show, a wonderful vintage show of old agricultural machinery and hundreds of exhibitions and displays as well as the forestry and energy exhibition. The talks, tips and hints workshop pavilion was such an outstanding success last year there are two pavilions again this year.





CLICK ON THE LINK TO VIEW FREE DIGITAL MAGAZINE ON TULLAMORE SHOW: HERE







This year, the Tullamore Show & AIB National Livestock Show is introducing a change in the judging system for some classes in the Show. The Angus breed will be trying out the new system and particularly the Angus Beef Ireland National Angus Calf Championships, made up of 6 classes, with €1,000 cash prize fund per class. This show has an eclectic mix of the latest technology and a wonderful exhibition of household goods and inventions.

This unique event is the highlight of the summer for the agricultural scene and is an event which draws spectators from all over Ireland. Not alone are they there to see the crème de la crème of livestock but also the Macra National Farm Skills final, art and photography competitions and a huge variety of displays and exhibitions. The show has something for everyone as well as a huge array of shops and trade stands which makes it a unique family occasion. Visit the website as it contains a host of information on all the various activities. Reduced rate admission tickets may also be purchased online at www.tullamoreshow.com.

Tullamore Show new chairperson, Brenda Kiernan, wishes to thank everyone who took part in the show last year and is looking forward to a tremendous turnout this year, especially with the major new attraction of the country jamboree featuring Declan Nerney and his band amongst others. Sunday 13th August is set to be the biggest and the best show yet in the heart of Ireland, at the Tullamore Show.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

In keeping with great entertainment traditions, the country jamboree returns with Declan Nerney and his Band topping this bill this year, supported by Simon Casey, Joe Wynne and many more. The day is filled with an array of events from the Macra National Farm Skills final, Bord Bia Cooking Demonstrations with Neven Maguire, Sheep and Alpaca Shearing demos, Pig Agility demonstrations, Fashion Shows to the ‘Talks, Tips & Hints’ workshops along with the big screen which will feature the Sunday Game match of Cork V Waterford.

FASHION COMPETITIONS

The ’best dressed’ competitions which are free to enter on the day – offer attractive prizes with Best Dressed Lady. There are also a great set of prizes on offer for the Best Dressed Man, Glamorous Granny, Young Mister and Miss Offaly for under 7s, Traditional Farmer and even a Bonny Baby competition. The Fashion Pavilion will be providing array of stand and also Model & Show productions by Catwalk Modelling Agency, Galway & Dublin.

TRADE STANDS

With over 700 trade stands, from farm machinery, agriculture and industrial suppliers, cars, garden, home and leisure, food, crafts, travel and tourism, fashion and accessories, new products to the market in every section, and plenty of surprises, your day will be non-stop adventure. Visit the show website for the full listing of trade stands to best plan your day.

The schedule of competitions is available to view online now on the Show’s website. For all the most up to date information and reduced-price tickets, visit www.tullamoreshow.com Connect with the Show on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram to see the show’s developments every day.

CLASSES OPEN FOR ENTRY ON SHOW DAY

Entries that will still be taken on the day are in Family Pony, Horticulture, Cookery, Craft & Needlework, Art & Photography and Fashion Competitions. No late entries will be accepted in any other class. Judging for most classes starts at 10am, with the site grounds open to exhibitors from 7:00am, and the public from 8.30am. With a total prize fund of €175,000, the creme de la creme will be out to compete on Sunday 13th August in Tullamore.

TRANSPORTATION

A free shuttle bus will be available running from Tullamore Town Centre to Showgrounds, servicing O’Connor Square & the Train Station. This commences from 9am – 5pm, running all day, for those who wish to commute.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Showgrounds will be open from 7:00am for Exhibitors and competitors and 8:30am for the General Public. Admission fee on the day is €20 for Adults, Students & Senior Citizens €15. Children under 12 are free if accompanied by an adult. You can also skip the queue and purchase tickets online at a reduced rate on our website Visit the website www.tullamoreshow.com for full coverage and connect with the Show on social media (Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat).