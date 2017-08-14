Down Memory Lane: Longford has degenerated

The events of Sunday night in Longford town when a series of shop windows were smashed should help to convince those people who labour under the illusion that Longford is crime free, that they are living in cloud cuckooland.

There has been a chilling escalation in the level of crime in Longford in the past year. Gardaí driving around in cars are being openly taunted by criminals involved in the drug trade. The Gardaí seem to be helpless to arrest such people although the general public find this very hard to understand.