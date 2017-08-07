Longford County Childcare Committee urges parents to check out entitlements

Are you a Parent and unsure about what financial supports are available to you for childcare for September 2017?



Longford County Childcare Committee is encouraging parents to check out their entitlements for childcare supports on www.affordablechildcare.ie. From September 2017, parents of 70,000 children all over Ireland will qualify for enhanced childcare supports.

Available childcare supports have been boosted significantly by €19m in additional investment bringing the total annual investment in childcare to €466.5 million.

These childcare supports include:

Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE)

The Free Pre-School Year in the Early Childhood Care and Education Programme is designed to give children access to a two year free pre-school education before they start primary school. For details of your eligibility visit www.longfordchildcare.ie

Community Childcare Subvention Programme (CCS)(CCSP)

Is a support programme for all childcare services to provide quality childcare at a reduced rate to parents in receipt of certain social welfare payments. To find out if you are eligible visit www.affordablechildcare.ie or contact LCCC.

Training and Employment Childcare Programme (TEC)

Childcare Education and Training Support (CETS) – is aimed for parents completing ETB/Solas courses. Childcare places can be full time, part time, afterschool with or without transport. ETB and Solas have sole responsibility for deciding who is eligible to avail of this strand of the TEC programme. If you are a parent and are undertaking training through ETB/Solas, ask your training provider if you are eligible.

After School ChildCare Programme (ASCC)



Provides afterschool care for primary school children for certain categories of working parents. The Department of Social Protection (DSP) have sole responsibility for deciding who is eligible to avail of this. If you have any queries about your eligibility please speak to your local DSP office.

Community Employment Childcare Programme (CE)



Is aimed at parents who are taking part in a CE scheme. This programme provides either part time or afterschool care for children. If you have any queries about your eligibility please speak to you CE supervisor.

For more details visit www.affordablechildcare.ie

Access and Inclusion Model (AIM)

The Access and Inclusion Model (AIM) is a programme of supports designed to ensure that children with additional needs can access the Early Childhood Care and Education Programme in mainstream pre-school settings and can participate fully in the pre-school curriculum alongside their peers.For more information please visit www.aim.gov.ie

For more information on any of the above supports please don’t hesitate to contact Longford County Childcare on 043 3342505



Universal Childcare Subsidy (CSU)



If your child is aged between 6 months and 36 months (or until they join the ECCE scheme), and is enrolled in Tusla-registered childcare and in receipt of no other subsidy, you are eligible for a non means-tested universal childcare subsidy of up to €20 per week.

CCS Session Type

Universal Band (CCS Band U) (Weekly Subsidy)

Full-time (i.e. 5 or more hours) €20

Part-time (i.e. 3.31 to 5 hours)

€10

Sessional (i.e. 2.16 to 3.30 hours) €7

Half-sessional (i.e. 1 to 2.15 hours) €3.50