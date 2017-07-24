Down Memory Lane in Longford: Heated exchanges over Stenson's 'stealing' allegations

There was a major flare-up in the Longford County Council Chamber last Monday when a number of Councillors took exception to remarks made by Pat Stenson in connection with members attending conferences.

Amid loud vocal interruptions Mr Stenson was accused of stabbing fellow councillors in the back when he raised the matter of expenses for conferences at this year's Chamber of Commerce Ball.

He said that for Councillors attending such conferences and claiming expenses it was the same as putting a hand into someone else's pocket and stealing the money. This brought an angry attack from the other members who demanded that Mr Stenson withdraw the remark or leave the Chamber.

At one stage of the meeting when the chairman, Michael Brennan, called Mr Stenson “a very small man, an absolute no-man”, Mr Brennan was warned to keep his personal remarks or they would be dealt with elsewhere.

The chairman continued shouting that Mr Stenson had made a small man of himself to which the Fine Gael Councillor replied “Suspicion halts the guilty, Mr Chairman”.

Mr Mickey Doherty was sorry that Mr Stenson had made such a blanket statement. “He was carried away at the Chamber of Commerce dinner where there was none of the ordinary Joe Soaps present. The Chamber of Commerce is a rich man's paradise”, he said.

You may also be interested in reading:

Our extensive collection of material from the archives