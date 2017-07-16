Longford Leader Columnist Mattie Fox: A change of political thinking

Leo Varadkar gave an interview to Prime Time on Thursday night last, and his appearance was like a breath of fresh air.

Here is someone who isn’t afraid to speak honestly of the Gardaí, and doesn't overly care about protocol. Let’s hope this is a sign of the times and of the way he intends behaving as Taoiseach. If it is, we’re in for a change of political thinking.

What a wonderful thing to hear a Taoiseach answering questions honestly, rather than fudging the issue and avoiding every possible trap, thereby rendering the whole effort as another pointless and vacuous political palaver exercise.

So far, Varadkar has impressed hugely with his utterances.

What a pity Micheál Martin didn’t have the common sense to applaud the Taoiseach for being open and honest, instead of indulging in ridiculously petty politics.

“Better stay silent and be thought a fool, than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.”