Darren Kennedy to judge Best Dressed Lady competition at Kilbeggan Races

TV presenter Darren Kennedy and Roscrea based milliner Alison Roe, have been announced as judges of the Wineport Lodge Kilbeggan Best Dressed Lady competition. The competition will take place on Midlands National Evening on Friday, July 21.

The feature race on July 21, the Midland’s National Race of €50,000 and Ladies Evening at Kilbeggan Races is one of the most exciting events of the summer racing calendar.



The event has been described in many quarters as the social event of the year in the Midlands by the thousands of people who venture through our racecourse meeting after meeting. Gates open at 4pm and the first race starts at 5.55 pm.

Wineport Lodge in Glasson is sponsoring the ‘Best Dressed Lady Competition’ on the day and will present the lucky winner with a prize worth in excess of €2,000. The Woman of Style Weekend will include a 2 night stay in the Lodge's Champagne Suite with dinner one evening, Afternoon Tea one afternoon and some top to toe pampering too. The winner will also be presented with €1,000 spending money.

Finalists for the Best Dressed competition will be selected through the event with the lucky ladies enjoying a drinks reception at Wineport Lodge marquee before the winner is announced and presented with their prize prior to The Midlands National going to post.

Ladies Day at the Kilbeggan Races has become the social event of the year in the Midlands with a full evening of entertainment for all the family including live music, children’s entertainment as well as the glamour of the Best Dressed and of course the excitement of the racing.