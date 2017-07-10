Longford Leader Columnist Mattie Fox: Longford gave a great account of themselves

Longford weren't quite clever enough to overcome Donegal, though they ran them very close. I wasn't at the game as I was at a wedding the same day.

The wedding was wonderful, with a great couple, and a good day was had by all.

Meanwhile, Longford simply were penalised falsely, on the day, to end up with only fourteen men on the field. The vital necessity to beat Donegal, was to retain fifteen for the duration.

I understand that the cards issued were very dubious.

Longford couldn't do anything about refereeing errors.

But it defines Longford's season when a referee can get away with making terrible decisions. I base this argument on the Sunday Game.

When I learned, from twitter, that they had suffered the loss of a team member in the second half - I had no idea who it was - but immediately knew that given such a development it was only a matter of time when Donegal pulled clear. This was alleged to be an unfair sanction, but one can never adjudicate on something one didn't see.

In any case, they didn't help themselves by kicking four scoreable frees, thirty yards out, wide.

There's no award for losers, but still Longford gave a great account of themselves, and should be proud.

It would be a pity to see the management team breaking up, and hopefully it won't happen, but rumblings suggest the possibility is high.