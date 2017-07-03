Longford Leader Columnist Mattie Fox: Taoiseach might pay

“Shabby, selfish stuff not to absent herself”, is how Ivan Yates described Máire Whelan’s behaviour during her ‘election’ to the post of Appeal Court vacancy.

It was indeed shabby, and it was indeed selfish, but Máire doesn't really mind that, at all. She just wants the job.

Given that she had the temerity to accept the nomination for the position, it was obvious that she was going to stick with it, as she's landed one of the plum positions in the judiciary.

She knew better than anyone, that this was her opportunity to seize a big position.

Máire won't pay anything for her actions.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar however, just might.