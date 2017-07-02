Longford Leader Columnist Mattie Fox: Uplifted by the ‘Butterfly Effect’

I opened the Independent news summary on last Thursday, June 15 and suddenly was confronted by a story that had been gnawing at my mind for several weeks.

It was so relieving to learn that Kylie Jenner and new beau Travis Scott take their relationship to the next level with matching tattoos.

Imagine, matching tattoos!!! Wow!

Rapper Travis Scott will always have a lasting reminder of his romance with Kylie Jenner after going under the needle to receive his matching tattoo.

This engaging young couple has been linked since April (oh my, oh my) following Kylie's split from fellow hip-hop star Tyga, and it appears the relationship is going from strength to strength.

Isn't this fantastic news?!

Both Travis and Kim Kardashian's youngest sister each took to their Snapchat accounts on Monday to show off a new piece of skin art, a beautiful tiny butterfly design.

Kylie, 19, displayed hers near her ankle on the back of her right leg, while Travis, 25, gave followers a glimpse of his ink in the same place on his left leg.

Both social media posts were captionless, but the artwork appears to be related to Travis' recent single Butterfly Effect.

Fans have been speculating the love song was written about the teenage reality TV star, as the musician previously captioned an Instagram photo of Kylie leaving a private jet, "Butterfly Effect".

Well I'm greatly uplifted by this story. As will all our readers, who've been starved of such news until now. Phew!