Down Memory Lane in Longford: Builders get away with murder!

1987: 30 years ago

Builders who work on public building contracts were accused of “getting away with murder” by Michael Brennan at last week's VEC meeting.

Tommy Donlon told the meeting that he had recently discovered that the weatherglaze windows which were fitted in St Oliver Plunkett's school were in fact not weatherglaze windows at all.

Mr McDermott said there was a myth around in the building trade that if you get a contract for a public building you were onto a winner because nobody checks your work and you can just do as you like.