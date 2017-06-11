Down Memory Lane in Longford: 'I was ditched because of my attitude to the North'

1977 - 40 years ago

Without venom or malice and with a dignity reminiscent of Harold Wilson when the Labour Party in Britain were beaten in the sixties, Frank Carter who was ousted by Fianna Fail this week poured out his true feelings of the events of the past few weeks in a frank interview.

Regarding Mr Lynch's role in Fianna Fail, Carter agreed that the real say in the party rested with the triumvirate of Colley, Haughey and O'Malley. He described Haughey as a “rounded politician” who had light and shade.