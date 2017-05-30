Calling all Longford singletons...Al Porter is playing cupid on 'Blind Date'

Blind Date, the world's greatest dating show will air on TV3 this autumn with Al Porter, the IFTA Award winning comedian, columnist and Today FM broadcaster stepping into the role of mischievous matchmaker.

TV3 are now looking for contestants for the new show and are calling on all the single men and women in Ireland to try their luck in the ultimate world of romantic holidays and killer chat up lines.

Young or old, straight or gay, from all corners of the country, Al wants to hear from those looking for love.

Al Porter said; "I'm beyond delighted this is happening and leaped at the chance to do it! Since I was a kid on stage in the Olympia all I've ever wanted to do was cheer people up and entertain as many people as possible. I remember watching shows like Blind Date with Cilla as my Mam ironed and my Nana laughed and it doing just that - cheering us all up!”

“To think I've the opportunity to be welcomed into people's homes each week on TV3 for a bit of shiny, silly fun is a privilege and I hope people love it! Most fun for me, is like my Panto and radio work, Blind Date on TV3 will be broad fun, family entertainment! ...Now, to practice saying "what's your name, where do you come from?!"

To Apply

Go to www.tv3.ie/blinddate, email casting@stellifymedia.com or call Stu Smith or Leah Wallace on 089 219 1997.