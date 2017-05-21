Down Memory Lane in Longford: HKM Milling

If a canvasser knocked on your door and told you that, within 15 minutes of ringing the new Dail Eireann Accountability and Traceability Office you can get an answer about your TD's attendance, you'd be impressed.

Well Dail Eireann doesn't seem to be accountable but it could take a leaf from the book of HKM Milling in Granard.

During an open day at the Mill last week, the mill showed how, within 15 minutes of a query being made, the mill can account for all ingredients in its feeds and trace their origin.