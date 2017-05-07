Search for Longford's best carvery of 2017

The tradition of enjoying a well-deserved carvery meal with family and friends is as popular as ever, as the eighth annual Great Carvery of the Year competition gets underway.

Brought to you by Unilever Food Solutions and in association with KNORR, the competition will determine the very best of carvery being offered by hotels and pubs across the island of Ireland.

Kicking off this year’s search for Ireland’s top carveries, Unilever Food Solutions’ Business Development Chef, Mark McCarthy said: “We have been delighted to see the growth that has taken place with Great Carvery over the years. It truly shows the importance and enjoyment that both locals and visitors take in gathering for the time honoured culinary tradition. Of course, our judges will be looking for the same standards of excellence as we have in the past - quality of food and staff, cleanliness and value for money.”

Since the competition’s launch in 2010, the number of entrants has grown and the positive response from the public continues to increase. It has become the premier culinary event across Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The competition heats up with the beginning of Great Carvery Week. Taking place from June 26 to July 2, the week of national carvery showcasing and dishing up is a way for venues to celebrate and rightly show off their carvery to the most important people of all; their customers.

Following Great Carvery Week, a group of mystery diners will travel across the island to determine the overall quality of the 24 short-listed venues in competition for winning titles. The shortlist will consist of three hotels and three pubs from each province. From there, the provincial winners and Great Carvery Hotel of the Year and Great Carvery Pub of the Year will be revealed.

Bringing this year’s Great Carvery of the Year to a close, winners will be announced in October. The winning venues will each receive a specially-commissioned wall plaque to inform customers that they are about to sit down and enjoy the best carvery in Ireland.

Registration to enter closes on July 16. Venues can register for this year’s all-island search by visiting www.greatcarvery.com.