Ice Cream Fundays campaign in support of Down Syndrome Ireland

Former Westlife star and 2fm presenter Nicky Byrne started the summer in style today with Ireland’s favourite ice cream as he launched this year’s HB Hazelbrook Farm Ice Cream Fundays campaign in aid of Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI).

Nicky was joined by Alan Ryan (6) from Stepaside and Sorcha Maguire (5) from Balbriggan to celebrate the first annual Ice Cream Funday of 2017 and to call on people across Ireland to join in the fun and help a worthy cause by organising their own ice cream party this May or June.



To get involved, simply lo-call 1890 37 37 37 or register online at ​www.downsyndrome.ie​ and receive your party pack, which includes vouchers for tasty HB Hazelbrook Farm ice cream.

Over the past 16 years, HB Hazelbrook Farm has helped to raise over €3 million for Down Syndrome Ireland. Last year, more than 800 parties across Ireland took place which saw 151,730 people participate in the campaign and enjoy HB Hazelbrook Farm for free!

The HB Hazelbrook Farm Ice Cream Fundays parties are about bringing the family together and creating happy memories for a great cause. Each ice cream party that takes place makes a real and lasting difference to people with Down syndrome and the campaign is an integral source of funding for the development of Down Syndrome Ireland’s nationwide support services which helps their members, families and organisations.

These in demand support services are currently under resourced, the monies raised from the HB Hazelbrook Farm Ice Cream Fundays parties helps to fund core services in the areas of Early Development, Education, Health, Speech and Language Therapy and Independence to members of DSI and the professional community connected by Down syndrome.

Speaking at launch of the campaign, Nicky Byrne said: “I’m delighted to be launching the Ice Cream Fundays campaign. This is a brilliant initiative that helps to support thousands of children and adults with Down syndrome across Ireland. I know how much my family love a party so this is the perfect way to bring family and friends together this summer with some delicious ice cream for an important cause.”

Mary Doherty, President of Down Syndrome Ireland said:​ “The HB Hazelbrook Farm Ice Cream Fundays Campaign is a fantastic and fun way of raising much needed funds for the organisation. The support from both HB and the public means that we can maintain the quality of essential nationwide services that we provide to our members”.

Lynne Andrews, Brand Manager at HB Hazelbrook Farm said: ​ “Down Syndrome Ireland is a worthy charity and the HB Hazelbrook Farm team is proud to have supported DSI with the Ice Cream Fundays campaign for 16 years. HB Hazelbrook Farm is Ireland’s favourite ice cream, loved by families for generations, so the Ice Cream Fundays campaign is a great way for people to enjoy delicious ice cream with friends and family while supporting the invaluable work of DSI.”

For more information on how you can get involved in the campaign you can lo-call 1890 37 37 37 or register online at ​www.downsyndrome.ie​ ​or email ​sandrab@downsyndrome.ie​, for your free ​HB Hazelbrook Farm Ice Cream Fundays pack.