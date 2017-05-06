Irish Heart marks 27th Happy Heart Appeal with stylish designer pin

Irish Heart and renowned Irish designer Orla Kiely have collaborated to produce a unique pin for this year’s 27th Happy Heart Appeal, taking place nationwide on Friday, May 12.

For more than 50 years, Irish Heart has been fighting heart disease and stroke and empowering the people of Ireland to live longer, happier lives.

The Happy Heart Appeal – Irish Heart’s biggest annual fundraising campaign- has always centred around the iconic Happy Heart pin and to celebrate its 27th year, this year’s pin has been created by contemporary Irish designer, Orla Kiely.

“I am thrilled to have partnered with Irish Heart for this year’s Happy Heart Appeal and help highlight the vital services and training they provide for people in Ireland,” said Ms Kiely.

Central to the mission of Irish Heart is to help save more lives from cardiac arrest through CPR training.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED IN LONGFORD....READ HERE: RTE's Michael Lyster urges Longford people to volunteer for Happy Heart Appeal

Cardiac arrest could happen to someone at work, in your community, or at home so it’s essential to know exactly what to do, and be confident in doing it, according to Irish Heart.

Kate O’Reilly, ‎National Campaigns Manager at Irish Heart said: “This year’s Happy Heart Appeal target is €500,000 – a 40% increase on last year – and these vital funds ensure that we can continue to provide essential CPR training to every community in Ireland. If a loved one or someone you know goes into a sudden cardiac arrest, you are their main chance of survival. Not a passer-by. You and your hands. Now more than ever, we need more people to learn CPR and save more lives.”

The beautiful Orla Kiely designed Happy Hearts Appeal pin will be on sale for €3 in all Bank of Ireland venues around the country, Kilkenny Shops, Daybreak Stores and from Happy Heart volunteers on streets and in shopping centres across Ireland on Friday, May 12.



You may also be interested in reading:



Longford's first weekly stroke support group