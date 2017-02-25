Search begins for Longford families to share their foodie secrets with Catherine Fulvio on TV show 'Tastes Like Home'

Home cooks with a flare for a feast, a savoury supper or a recipe steeped in tradition are encouraged to apply, to fly the flag for Longford and follow in the footsteps of Season One contestants from Dublin, Carlow, Carlow, Donegal and Clare.



Tastes Like Home is a cooking and travel show which follows six families living in Ireland, as they share their quintessential family favourite recipe, and bring a taste of home to a loved one living abroad. The popular TV show, now in its second year, will air six bite-sized episodes this Autumn, after a successful first season whet appetites in 2016.



“I was surprised to learn the power that a childhood food memory has for people who have moved abroad. Even if you really love your home away from home you still miss some of your favourite home-cooked meals, that Sunday roast, that apple tart. The series “Tastes like Home” allowed me to make that connect for families living apart – and it was a much more humbling and emotional journey than I ever expected it to be, with great insights into Irish food traditions and how they influence us as people", commented presenter Catherine Fulvio.



Should there be successful applicants from Longford they will host Catherine in their home and teach her how to whip up their gastronomical delight. Catherine then visits their loved one abroad, taking viewers on a whistle-stop tour of their home away from home, before helping to re-create the dish that for them, tastes like home. Whatever the menu, this coming series of home cooked cuisine is sure to tickle the taste buds of viewers across the country.



“This year, I’m hoping to meet more families who relish that one unmistakable dish that tastes like home. I expect a modern influence but with a focus on Irish ingredients, which are not always easy to source abroad, I love a challenge! And I enjoyed the broad range of backgrounds of the participants in series one and look forward to more of the same”, continued Catherine.



Londis, who pride themselves on community integration, are proud to continue their support of Tastes Like Home. According to Conor Hayes, Londis Sales Director: “Londis stores are local stores rooted deeply in the community – we know our customers, and we know their families, and understand how important it is to keep a connection with home while abroad. We are delighted to be sponsoring Tastes like Home for a second year and look forward to helping our Longford customers get involved and submit that winning application to feature a spot on the show this year."





HOW TO ENTER

Applications close on Sunday, March 19. To apply, simply submit an application form along with three family favourite recipes for consideration. RTÉ One, with the help of Londis, will recruit six successful participants from across the country.



Applicants can apply online at www.londis.ie or www.tasteslikehome.ie or visit their local Londis store in Longford to pick up an application form. Londis will also launch a series of in-store promotions, offering customers the chance to win great prizes.



Application forms should be returned to your local Londis store, or posted to: Tastes Like Home TV Show, C/O Another Avenue, 14 Clyde Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4.