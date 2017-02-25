Bakers in Longford are urged to make some cakes for sick kids’ sakes

Actress and writer Amy Huberman was on hand to launch this year’s Great Irish Bake for Temple Street, taking place on Friday, April 7.

Now in its 9th year, this scrumptious campaign encourages families, schools and businesses in Longford to raise vital funds for the beloved children’s hospital.

As Ambassador for the Great Irish Bake, Amy joined some enthusiastic little Temple Street bakers to officially launch the challenge and inspire people all over Ireland to host tasty fundraising cake sales at home, in school or at work.

Gather your friends, neighbours, loved ones or work colleagues and bake your favourite pastry, cake, savoury treat, pie, cupcake or dessert. Bakers are free to organise whatever kind of bake sale they like – small or ambitious, there’s ‘muffin’ to it!

The funds raised by Temple Street’s army of Great Irish Bakers will help buy vital new equipment for Temple Street's theatres, wards and the Intensive Care Unit – helping to bring hope and healing to thousands of children in hospital. Last year, Longford raised a wonderful €1,500 for Temple Street; to help build and equip the hospital’s much-needed new Neurology and Renal Outpatients Unit.

Great Irish Bake Ambassador Amy says, “The Great Irish Bake for Temple Street is a really great way to help support some of Ireland’s sickest children. Your bake sale has the power to change the lives of so many children and their families. So why not give it a go this April – it’s as easy as pie!”

Denise Fitzgerald, Chief Executive, Temple Street Foundation says, “This year, we urgently need to raise €230,000 to buy essential equipment for key areas of the hospital. The funds that our Great Irish Bakers raise during this important campaign will allow us to buy the specialised monitoring, surgical and care equipment that helps make sick children better. We really hope you enjoy being involved in The Great Irish Bake; you will be making an important and vital difference to our hospital and our patients.”

Be a ‘whisk taker’ and join in Temple Street’s Great Irish Bake on Friday, April 7, by registering online at www.templestreet.ie/ greatirishbake today to receive your toolkit with everything you need to make your fundraising cake sale a sweet success.