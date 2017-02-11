Relationships Ireland offers advice to couples on keeping the Valentine’s Day flame lit all year round

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, Relationships Ireland, a Dublin-based non-denominational relationship counselling service which has been supporting couples for over 50 years, is reminding couples that the key to a healthy relationship is communication and spending time together, not just on February 14 but also during the rest of the year.

“Valentine’s Day is a wonderful opportunity to show your partner how much they mean to you. Romance is in the air and it’s always fun to give and receive flowers and gifts, and to go to a nice restaurant for a meal,” said Relationship Ireland CEO, Elfrieda Carroll. “However, while it’s always good to celebrate your relationship on this day, a healthy relationship requires nurturing throughout the 364 other days of the year, too.”



Pat Grange, who is a Clinical Supervisor at Relationships Ireland, has some simple advice for couples which can help keep the Valentine’s Day flame lit all year round.



“It’s important to take the time to communicate and spend time with each other,” Pat said. “It doesn’t have to be a grand gesture; it can be done in a number of small ways, such as just going for a walk or sitting down to have dinner together. Valentine’s Day is great for showing someone you care about them, but it shouldn’t be restricted to just one day. A relationship is like a car: if you don’t look after it, get it serviced, or fill it up with petrol, it’ll stop working. A healthy relationship has to be constantly nurtured and spending quality time together is more valuable than any Valentine’s Day gift.”

Relationships Ireland was established in 1962 and is a non-denominational, multi-cultural, LGBT-friendly, all-inclusive agency. Its services are provided to both couples and individuals to help them overcome difficulties in their relationships or to prevent further problems through relationship health checks and marriage preparation courses.



Other services include separation support and counselling for couples and individuals living in abusive relationships. Relationships Ireland also operates Teen-Between, a service dedicated to teenagers experiencing difficulties resulting from familial breakdown.



Further information is available on our websites, www.relationshipsireland.com and www.teenbetween.ie, and our social media channels, www.facebook.com/ relationshipsie and @RelationshipsIE.

