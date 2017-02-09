Spring is in the air, which can only mean one thing: Super Garden is back!

The search has begun for this year’s budding new designers and real gardens for them to transform!

Now in its 9th year, the RTÉ Series (in association with Woodies, Cuprinol and Bloom by Bord Bia) follows five emerging garden designers as they transform real gardens and compete for the prestigious honour of having their design recreated at Bloom by Bord Bia, Ireland’s premier garden festival.



All 5 designers will be given similar size gardens to work with but each with a very different brief. They will have just five weeks and a budget of €5000 to design and build a Super Garden which meets the homeowner’s requirements and is worthy of a show garden spot at Bloom.



A platform for emerging designers

Whether you’re a start-up landscaper, amateur gardener, horticulture student or recent graduate, this is your opportunity to show case your green-fingered talent on prime-time TV and be in with a chance to stand amongst the top designers in Ireland at Bloom 2017, where the winning garden will be exhibited for over 100,000 visitors to enjoy.



So, if you’ve a passion for garden design and think you can create a Super Garden worthy of a spot at Bloom, apply today by logging on to rte.ie/supergarden or emailing supergarden@vipmg.tv.



For further info please call Sinéad or Brittny on 01 8641444.



Free garden makeover worth over €5000!

Ever dreamed of having a Super Garden? One of our budding new designers could make that dream come true. If you have a garden in need of transformation, email supergarden@vipmg.tv for an application form and upload a short video to any of the Facebook pages below (Introduce yourself and your family, show us around your garden and tell us why deserve a Super Garden):



www.facebook.com/WoodiesIE

www.facebook.com/Cuprinol

www.facebook.com/Supergarden



For further info please call Sinéad or Brittny on 01 8641444.