Paul Kimmage urges Longford cyclists to Cycle for Care in aid of The Irish Hospice Foundation

Sports journalist and former professional cyclist Paul Kimmage is calling on cycling enthusiasts in Longford to join him and his daughter Evelyn on a 600km challenge in aid of The Irish Hospice Foundation (IHF) this June.

The duo, along with many others, will be leading the way in the picturesque Porto to Lisbon event and pedalling for the IHF’s Nurses for Night Care service. This is a fantastic way to challenge yourself in 2017 and see the beautiful coastline and countryside of Portugal.

Launching the cycle, Sunday Independent journalist Paul Kimmage said: “I’ve cycled for this worthy cause for the past two years. On those journeys I’ve heard inspirational stories from fellow cyclists about Nurses for Night Care service. Nurses work throughout the night enabling people to spend their final days at home with families by their side. This year my daughter Evelyn is joining me making it an even more special experience as family is everything.”

“End of life affects every village and street. We all wish for a peaceful and comfortable experience for our dearest during their final chapter and this IHF service makes that possible. I’m encouraging Longford cyclists of all abilities to join me and Evelyn and pedal the picturesque Portuguese coastline. It’s a hugely rewarding experience,” said Paul.

The Kingspan-sponsored cycle has raised €1.5m for the IHF since it started in 2009 and takes place from June 25 to July 1 along the charming coastline of Portugal. Registration closes on March 20.

Helen McVeigh, IHF Events Manager, said 2,475 families have been cared for by the Nurses for Night Care service with 7,200 nights of care provided since it was established.

“Pedal power can make a real difference so please join us and help support families and caregivers nationwide. Paul continues to be an amazing ambassador for this cycle and we’re delighted to have such a high profile sportsman leading the challenge and raising funds for this vital nursing service. Huge thanks to our sponsors Kingspan for their continued support and to all cyclists who’ve raised funds in the past.”

Starting in Porto and staying in historic towns along the way to Lisbon, you will be supported throughout your journey by our team. Flights, accommodation and full board are included and full details can be found at www.hospicefoundation.ie or by calling 01 6793188. Registration closes on March 20.