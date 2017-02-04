St Patrick’s Mental Health Services and Pieta House to tackle a critical topic in the Aviva Stadium

St Patrick’s Mental Health Services, Ireland’s largest independent mental health service provider in partnership with Pieta House, Ireland’s centre for the prevention of suicide and self-harm, are delighted to announce that they are having a conversation about self-harm to the Aviva Stadium on Wednesday, March 1, Self-Injury Awareness Day.

This one-day event is a follow on from their inaugural conference in 2016 which was Ireland’s first ever conference dedicated to the topic of self-harm and explored what we know, what we don’t know and what directions need to be taken.

The focus of the 2017 conference will be on those who pose the highest risk of self-harm; young people.

St Patrick’s Director of Services, Tom Maher, said “The increase in rates of adolescent self-harm that we’ve seen in recent years, coupled with the overwhelming response to our first conference, in particular from schools and those who work with young people in the community, highlighted the need for a follow up event that will provide a practical mix of workshops and presentations for teachers, parents, young people, and mental health professionals.”

Pieta House CEO, Brian Higgins, said “We are delighted to partner with St Patrick’s once again to advance the discussion on self-harm. The format of this year’s conference incorporates a diverse mix of speakers combined with a programme of hands-on workshops and will enable those attending the opportunity to equip themselves with tools to respond to presentations of self-harm whether faced with them in the classroom, GP surgery, or in the community”.

Keynote speaker, Blindboy Boatclub, one half of the Limerick hip-hop duo The Rubberbandits, said, “I was honoured to be invited to speak at this conference to progress a conversation about mental health and self-harm. The culture of silence, shame and punishment is rife in this country, especially among young men. Talking about self-harm will bring us one step closer to shedding the labels and removing the fear”.

For further information and to register to attend the Self-Harm Awareness Conference on March 1, visit https://www.stpatricks.ie/ self-harm-awareness-conference

Tickets are priced at €60/€40

Please note that workshop spaces are limited.