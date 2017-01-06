Appeal from celebs: C’mon Longford give us a song for cancer research #giveusasong

RTÉ stars Aine Lawlor and Miriam O’Callaghan and leading cancer specialist Professor John Crown were this week joined by singers from every tradition to launch a unique fundraising campaign for cancer research.

Over the weekend of February 4 to mark World Cancer Day, they are calling on choirs, singers, friends and groups to put on a performance at work, in school, in the local church, pub or GAA club – or organise a sing-song at home.

There will be events for Give Us A Song! in every county and an appeal was made to Longford with its great musical tradition.

“From Aughnacliffe to Newtowncashel, taking in Edgeworthstown, Longford and every town and village in between, we would love people to get together and sing over the weekend of February 4,” urged Helen O’Sullivan Dwyer of The Caroline Foundation for Cancer Research, the charity behind this fundraising drive. “There is a great tradition of singing in this country, and young or old, everyone knows a few songs, ” she added. “There has been a resurgence in singing together and joining choirs and we want to tap into this uplifting and life-affirming activity.”

To give everyone in the community an opportunity to get involved, Give Us A Song! will run from Friday until Sunday February 3 to 5.

Pictured: Miriam O’Callaghan and Molly Beesley (5) helping to promote Give Us A Song!

“We’d love everyone to get out and sing for this important cause,” said Aine Lawlor who is fronting the Give Us A Song! campaign. “Advances in cancer research mean that more and more people who get a cancer diagnosis are now surviving. By supporting cancer research programmes, we are helping our doctors and scientists to work towards decoding and ultimately defeating cancer”.

“The privilege of looking after patients with cancer and being invited into their lives is one that humbles me every day,” remarked Professor John Crown of the Cancer Clinical Research Trust (CCRT) at St Vincent’s Hospital. “I’m so pleased that I’ve practiced long enough to see dramatic improvements in the prognosis for some of the cancers that we treat, but I’m also reminded on a daily basis of the cancers where improvements have been modest.”

Pictured: Anna Brennock (12) promoting Give Us A Song!, a unique fundraising campaign for The Caroline Foundation for Cancer Research. The aim is to appeal to choirs, groups and friends to put on a singing performance or host a sing-song over the weekend of 4 February to mark World Cancer Day. #giveusasong



The Caroline Foundation supports the work of the CCRT which is self funding.

“World Cancer Day falls on February 4 each year. It’s a remarkable coincidence that this was also Caroline’s birthday,” said Caroline's father, Dermod Dwyer. The Caroline Foundation was established in 2013 after the 35 year old died following a nine year battle with cancer “It’s a very special day in our calendar and we hope to make it a special day for everyone by making Give Us A Song! an annual event,” he added.

During their recital, gig, concert or sing-along, people are being asked to raise funds for the Caroline Foundation for Cancer Research. www.thecarolinefoundation.com

“For those of us in the Caroline Foundation family, when we’re taking part in events over the weekend of February 4 and we will also be saying a little happy birthday to Caroline,” added Prof John Crown. “And we’ll be acknowledging her wonderful family who are doing so much to turn their sadness into hope."

Pictured: Aine Lawlor, Lisa Lambe and Miriam O’Callaghan