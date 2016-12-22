COMPETITION: Day two of Mel's prize tour in Longford

I'm fully rested and ready for another day in Longford - I'm having a ball so far!

There's so much to see and do here, and the people are the friendliest I have ever met!

Yesterday was a very productive day. Many thanks to all at Padraic Ward's who took great care of me. Thanks also for sponsoring yesterday's wonderful prize.

The competition continues today thanks to Longford Chamber of Commerce and Industry. I came across them when I was doing some more Christmas shopping this morning.

I really didn't know what to get for some of my snow-friends, but their 'Shop in Longford' vouchers are the perfect solution! My friends can choose from a range of shops and products, all the while supporting local businesses. It's win-win, really.

I bought so many of the vouchers that the Chamber gave me one to give away today. Just comment on this post on the Longford Leader's Facebook page, telling the Leader where I am today and we'll pick a winner at 5pm.

Good luck to you all. I'm off to brave the grocery shopping now; turkey bags, sprouts, Christmas crackers... the list is almost bigger than I am!

Have a lovely day,

Mel