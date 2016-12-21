COMPETITION: Mel reveals the winner of his first Longford giveaway

I've had a productive day today in terms of my shopping, and thankfully the day brightened up, so I even got in a quick walk at the Mall. What a beautiful place!

Thanks to all who entered today's competition. You were all correct! I was, of course, at Padraic Ward pharmacy.

I wish I could be like Tubs on Toy Show night and say; 'There's a prize for everyone in the audience', but there can only be one winner, and that was Paige Ryan.

Congratulations Paige, you have won a €30 voucher for Padraic Ward's, which can be used on a pre-Christmas (or post-Christmas!) pampering session at the Urban Day Spa, or on some lovely cosmetics or gifts in store - happy spending!

Get in touch with the lovely people at the Longford Leader (send a Facebook message to the page, or email aoife.carberry@longfordleader.ie) and they'll let you know how you can claim your prize!

Thanks to everyone who entered, and don't forget to check back in here first thing tomorrow morning for another competition!

Mel