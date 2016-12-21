COMPETITION: Mascot Mel has a prize for one lucky Longford Leader reader

It's been a busy weekend for me here in Longford.

I've taken in some of the plentiful sights and experiences of Longford town, starting off by helping to decorate the Leader office for the season.

On Saturday, I paid a visit to the beautiful St Mel's Cathedral, which was an unforgettable experience. I then crossed over to the Longford Shopping Centre, where I heard Santa Claus had taken residence for the weekend. Happily, I've been reliably informed that I've been a very good snowman this year, and my request for a new hat and scarf (and maybe a surprise) has been delivered in person!

Now, I am putting the finishing touches to my Christmas shopping, and as it's the season of giving, I want to offer some lovely prizes to the Longford Leader readers.

From now until Friday, I will have a special prize each day for the reader who can guess my location.

As it's the first day, I have started off with an easy one, so along with the above photo of me and some of my buddies, here is your clue:

This morning, I visited a well-known Longford business, located on Ballymahon Street to peruse the perfumes, cosmetics, jewellery and gifts on offer. I may or may not have popped upstairs for a quick massage to soothe the shopping stress...

To be in with a chance of winning the prize, sponsored by the business who treated me so well today, all you have to do is tell the Longford Leader where I am!

Comment on this story on Facebook with your answer, and the good folks at the Leader will pick our winner at 5pm this evening!

I'm off, feeling very relaxed, for some more shopping!

Mel