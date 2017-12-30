Calls for fodder transport subsidy in Longford, Leitrim and north west

ICSA Sligo chairman Gabriel Gilmartin has called for a fodder transport subsidy to assist moving fodder to hard pressed border and western counties.

He has also called for livestock meal vouchers for cases of extreme hardship.

Speaking following a meeting of the Fodder Action Group in Sligo last week, Mr Gilmartin said the situation was extremely bad in border regions and the Minister needed to get to grips with that fact immediately.



“Teagasc figures have revealed that 61% of farmers are short of fodder in the Sligo/Leitrim area while the figure rises to 67% in Donegal,” he said.

“However, while it may be useful for Teagasc to quantify the exact scale of the problem, this must not be allowed to delay finding solutions.



“We already know that many of our members are under pressure following an atrocious late summer and autumn and now is the time for action to ensure that livestock are properly fed.”

You may also like to read:

Worsening fodder crisis in Longford and Leitrim must be addressed

Longford farmers brace themselves for fodder crisis

Action group on local fodder crisis to be established

Longford farmers warned to act now and alleviate fodder shortage









