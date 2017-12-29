Longford farmers selected for Macra Skillnet/Dawn Meats Beef Sustainability Programme

Longford young farmers Paul Molihan from Ardagh and Philip Stewart from Killashee have been selected to participate in the Macra na Feirme Young Farmer Skillnet/Dawn Meats, Young Farmer Sustainability Programme (YBFSP).

This programme was launched at the National Ploughing Championships and the modules commenced in recent weeks.



Macra na Feirme’s national president James Healy said that as an organisation Macra wanted to promote excellence in farming.

“This programme is a perfect example of this,” he added.



“We are constantly looking to develop young farmers to ensure that they have a sustainable and viable future in the industry.”



Meanwhile, the first module of the programme included a ‘Live 2 Dead’ tour of the Dawn Meats facility at Rathdowney Co Laois.

This was followed by a communications session on the same day.



“The first module gave participants an understanding of all stages of the beef factory processing and grading process,” continued Mr Healy.

“Participants received an outline of the Dawn Meats business and the requirements of the different markets they supply.



YBFSP programme coordinator Seán Finan said that the Macra na Feirme Young Farmer Skillnet/Dawn Meats programme was designed to equip the young beef farmer participants with the skills, knowledge and information they needed to become efficient, viable, profitable and sustainable beef farmers.



“There is a viable future in beef production for educated progressive young farmers who embrace the latest technologies and information available to inform their decision making and business approaches on farm,” he added.

“Over the next few months, programme participants will take a wide and diverse range of modules covering all aspects of sustainable beef production.”

