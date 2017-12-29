BDGP payments commence across the region this week

Payments under the Beef Data and Genomics Programme have commenced this week.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, TD said he was particularly pleased that payments commenced for the third year of, what he described as, “this innovative programme”.



“It is a programme that will bring about reductions in Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions while also introducing genetic technology into the national herd thus improving farm profitability,” he added.



“These payments, worth €37m, have commenced issuing to 21,000 farmers who have verified their compliance with the 2017 requirements.”



He went on to say that in recent months his department has been issuing payments to farmers across a range of schemes including BPS, ANC, Knowledge Transfer, GLAS and the new Sheep Welfare Scheme.



“I am very aware of the importance of these schemes for the farming community, and they provide a significant financial boost for both individual farmers and the wider rural economy,” Minister Creed concluded.

