Cap on Fair Deal contributions welcomed

CSA general secretary Eddie Punch has welcomed the move by Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People Jim Daly TD to introduce a three year cap on contributions in the Fair Deal scheme, based on the value of the farming or business enterprise.

“ICSA has always believed that a three year cap was the most equitable solution for farming families and small businesses,” Mr Punch added, before pointing to the fact that the move would bring the treatment of family farms in line with the treatment of family homes.

“It means that no matter how many years nursing home care is required, the final bill will be limited to the first three years of care being levied against the asset or in practice, a maximum of 7.5% per year capped at 22.5%.”

“This means that the risk of a productive farm being farmed by the next generation having to be sold to meet the bill has been greatly reduced and ICSA welcomes this.”

Meanwhile, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed TD confirmed the continuation of the supports from his Department for the early removal of PI calves under the national Bovine Viral Disease (BVD) Eradication Programme in 2018.

The Minister said that he was very pleased with the progress made in the eradication of BVD in the course of 2017.