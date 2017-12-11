Major Ulster Bank farming seminar 'Building Capabilities' POSTPONED

A major Ulster Bank farming seminar, entitled 'Building Capabilities', scheduled to take place today, Monday, December 11 in the Bloomfield House, Mullingar, Co Westmeath has been POSTPONED due to the inclement weather.

The aim of the agri finance seminar was to provide meaningful help for farmers in the Midlands, both on and off the farm, who are planning for 2018 and beyond.

The event was due to bring a panel of local farmers and senior industry leaders together to explore and discuss strategies to build capabilities and manage change on farms.

Speakers list included:

· Eoin Lowry, Agribusiness Editor, Irish Farmers Journal;

· Dr Ailish Byrne, Senior Agriculture Manager, Ulster Bank;

· John Fagan, Sheep /Contract Rearing Farmer, Mullingar Co Westmeath;

· Matthew Glennon, Dairy Farmer, Mullingar, Co Westmeath;

· Gerry Fallon, Dairy Farmer, Mullingar, Co Westmeath;

· Derek Ray, Beef Farmer, Moate, Co Westmeath;

· Caroline Miney, Senior Manager, Ulster Bank;

· Maria Flannery, Relationship Manager, Midlands Business Centre, Ulster Bank;

· Karen Lynn, Service Delivery Manager, Ulster Bank;

· Brigid Nally, Community Banker, Midlands region, Ulster Bank;

· Finola Colgan, Area Development Officer, Mental Health Ireland;

· James Farrell, Manager IFAC (Tullamore)

· John Hardy, Business and Technology Advisor, Teagasc.

