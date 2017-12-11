Ballinalee family finishes showing season on a high

Following a good Commercial Cattle showing season, the Moorhead Family from Ballinalee had a great day on Sunday, November 26 at the Winter Fair for Commercial Livestock in Carrick-on-Shannon run by the Midland & Western Livestock Improvement Society Ltd.

They won the Limousin Cross Bullock class and took second place in the Heifer any Breed class.



That was then topped off by winning the Charolais Cross female calf 450kg and under class , before going on to take Reserve Junior Charolais Champion with their Charolais cross calf. The Moorhead Family include Derek & Hazel and their children Adam, Daniel, Laura and Bryan.