Sales at Granard Farmers Mart Ltd

Weanling sale at Granard Farmers Mart Ltd takes place every Monday night with Bulls and heifers, followed by Sucklers. Weanling Sale starts at 6.30pm sharp.



Closing date for weanlings is Monday, December 18.



Sale every Wednesday at Granard Farmers Mart Ltd, starting with dry cows at 12 noon at followed by Heifers, Bullocks.



Sheep Sale takes place on Tuesday evenings at 7pm. The last Sheep sale of the year is Tuesday, December 19.



Granard Farmers Mart Ltd re-opens on Monday, January 8.

Any enquiries please contact Granard Farmers Mart Ltd, Granard, Co Longford.

Tel: 043 6686026/86027 • Fax: 043 6686841

Email: granardmart@live.ie

Wishing everyone a very happy Christmas and New Year.