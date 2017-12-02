ICSA accuses EU of ‘selling out’ beef sector

ICSA president Patrick Kent has lambasted the EU Commission for what he describes as “selling out the European beef sector in Mercosur talks”.

“This has come at the worst possible time due to the uncertainty around markets as a result of Brexit,” he added, before pointing to other matters during the meeting with the EU chief Mercosur negotiator Sandra Gallina in Brussels.



“Brexit puts a huge question mark over the 270,000 tons of beef exported to the UK each year and it is monumental folly to allow 70,000 tons or more of extra South American beef into the EU at a time when we have no idea what the trading arrangements will be between the UK and Europe.”

Mr Kent went on to say that the importance of trade with the UK was especially significant to Ireland.



“While it may be Ireland’s problem today, it will be Europe’s problem tomorrow because any interference with free trade between Ireland and the UK could lead to some or all of our current 270,000 tons being displaced onto other EU markets,” he warned.



“It is clear that the EU is willing to sacrifice the EU beef sector in return for potential gains for the car and financial services sector.

“ICSA is calling on the Taoiseach to make a further very strong intervention with the Commission president Jean Claude Juncker on behalf of the beef sector.

You may also like to read:

ICSA says live animal valuers are under too much pressure

ICSA objected to gratuitously offensive nature of comments made by Longford farmer James Reynolds on social media

Adverse weather threatens hardship for Longford farmers