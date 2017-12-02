Meeting to discuss worsening fodder crisis

IFA has intensified its campaign this week to highlight the seriousness of the fodder crisis in the region.

The organisation’s president Joe Healy said the deepening fodder problems would have to be addressed by the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed and pointed to the blasé response from the Minister in the Dáil during a debate on the matter last week.



“From what we have seen on the ground, including when Minister of State for Agriculture, Andrew Doyle joined us 10 days ago to survey the conditions on farms affected, there is no doubt that there is an urgent need for a scheme,” added Mr Healy.



“Minister Creed should get on with it and introduce one immediately. Farmers who are under extreme pressure because of the challenges facing them expect a strong response from the Minister and the Government”.



Meanwhile, a meeting to discuss the matter scheduled for December 1 next at the McWilliam Park Hotel, Claremorris starting at 8pm will hear directly from the farmers affected.



Minister Creed has been invited to attend and speakers will include representatives from Teagasc and Aurivo.



“Urgent action is needed to assist farmers in affected areas, mainly in the north-west and west of the country,” continued Mr Healy.



“The difficult weather conditions since August have left many farmers facing a severe fodder crisis during the winter and spring months.



“It is clear that many farmers were unable to get a second cut of silage and have had to house their animals earlier using up silage from first cut and other fodder they need for the winter. “We have to address this now as the problem has become acute; we cannot wait until the New Year.”

You may also like to read:

Worsening fodder crisis in Longford and Leitrim must be addressed

Longford farmers brace themselves for fodder crisis