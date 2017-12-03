Longford farmers warned to act now and alleviate fodder shortage

Aurivo, the globally-focused agribusiness has completed a series of information evenings in Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo to assist farmers who may be facing fodder shortages this winter.

“If we wait until next March to calculate potential shortages, farmers may face significant pressure,”said Stephen Blewitt, General Manager of Agribusiness at Aurivo.

“The importance of early intervention now cannot be overstated and the objective of the information evenings was to get farmers to calculate their fodder needs and to determine whether they have enough to get through the winter and if they were short.

“The options that are available include selling stock, purchasing fodder or purchasing concentrates.

“Aurivo are committed to helping farmers across our region and I would encourage as many people as possible to take action now.”

Over 400 farmers attended the three free information evenings where experts from the Homeland and Nutrias brands offered practical advice and support around the fodder shortages and the steps needed to alleviate the severity of the crisis.

“Farmers had the opportunity to voice their concerns and it was quite evident from the number of attendees at the meetings that there is a significant fodder shortage in certain areas of the Aurivo trading region,” Mr Blewitt continued.

“Aurivo’s Homeland and Nutrias teams are assisting farmers overcome any fodder shortfalls by providing them with the option to purchase fodder stretcher ration such as the Nutrias 3 way mix so they can supplement their fodder or they can purchase straw or hay through their local Homeland store and Aurivo urges farmers to act by Friday, December 1 and place their order to ensure supply.

Read next: Worsening fodder crisis in Longford and Leitrim must be addressed