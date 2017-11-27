Knowledge Transfer event at Granard Mart
A Knowledge Transfer event organised by Paul Belton of Midland Agri Consultants will take place in Granard Farmer’s Mart on Thursday, November 23 next at
The event aims to provide information on recent developments across a broad range of areas within the
Charlotte Kearney of Granard Farmer’s Mart will open the event and this will be followed by a number of speakers including Ciaran Brady of KBG accountants; Alan Hurst of Lakeland Dairies; Eamonn O’Reilly of AIB and Karen Clabby of Karen M Clabby solicitors:
For more information, please contact Paul Belton on 087-6916822.
Mr Belton operates as Midland Agri Consultants, serving a large area of the
He
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on