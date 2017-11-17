2,041 Longford farmers to benefit from advanced payments

Over 2,000 farmers in Longford will benefit from the 70% advance of the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) according to Fine Gael Councillor and general election candidate, Micheál Carrigy.

Over €700m to 111,000 farmers across the country is now set for release and payments will continue over the next few weeks.



“This advance payment is a welcome for farmers here in Longford and the payments should start hitting bank account in the coming days,” he added.



“Fine Gael Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed also confirmed that the level of the advance payment is set at 70% for this year rather than 50% as provided for in the EU legislation.”



Cllr Carrigy went on to say that forthcoming payments would be allocated to 2,041 farmers in Co Longford and would have positive knock on effect in rural communities as a whole.



“The remaining 30% and other BPS-related payments such as Young Farmer Scheme and National Reserve top-ups will be paid in December,” the local area representative in Ballinalee added.



“The Agriculture and Food sector is a strategic priority for Fine Gael and we recognise that farm families are the heartbeat of the rural economy.

“Our vision for the sector will inspire the next generation to continue the tradition of family farming.”



Meanwhile, Minister Michael Creed pointed out that the advance BPS payment and the ANC payments when taken together, indicated that over €880m would now be issued to Irish farmers.



“These payments provide a significant financial boost for individual farmers and the wider rural economy,” he added, before highlighting his delight over securing an increase in the ANC scheme allocation for 2018.

“This €25m increase will provide direct financial support to farmers in the most marginal areas of the country.”

