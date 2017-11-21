Granard Mart to present Knowledge Transfer event

A Knowledge Transfer event organised by Paul Belton of Midland Agri Consultants will take place in Granard Farmer’s Mart on Thursday, November 23 next at 7:30pm.

The event aims to provide information on recent developments across a broad range of areas within the agri sector, including grassland productivity and utilisation; agri-finance including farm loan applications; accounting and tax matters; succession planning and other legal matters.

Charlotte Kearney of Granard Farmer’s Mart will open the event and this will be followed by a number of speakers including Ciaran Brady of KBG accountants; Alan Hurst of Lakeland Dairies; Eamonn O’Reilly of AIB and Karen Clabby of Karen M Clabby solicitors:

For more information, please contact Paul Belton on 087-6916822.

Mr Belton operates as Midland Agri Consultants, serving a large area of the midlands and North West.

He is a Qualified Agriculture Consultant from Bunlahy and hails from a beef farming background.

He is holds a National Diploma in Agriculture and a Bachelor of Agricultural Livestock Science BSc (Hons).