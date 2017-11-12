Farming For the Future - Midland Agri Consultants hosting Knowledge Transfer event in Granard Mart

Participants of the Knowledge Transfer Scheme (Beef, Sheep, Dairy, Equine and Tillage) are very welcome to attend a Knowledge Transfer event organised by Paul Belton of Midland Agri Consultants. The event will take place in Granard Farmer’s Mart on Thursday, November 23 at 7.30pm.

The purpose of the event is to provide information on recent developments across a broad range of areas within the agri sector, including grassland productivity and utilisation, agri-finance including farm loan applications, accounting and tax matters, succession planning and other legal matters. Charlotte Kearney of Granard Farmer’s Mart will open the event and will be followed by the below mentioned impressive array of speakers:

— Ciaran Brady of KBG accountants: Ciaran has more than 25 years of experience in advising on tax, accounting and corporate finance matters. In particular, Ciaran will discuss the benefit of incorporation for farmers, tax matters relevant to farm succession planning including the various reliefs available under Irish tax law, farming partnerships and stock relief availability.

— Alan Hurst of Lakeland Dairies: Alan is Technical and Product Manager with Lakeland Dairies. Alan will demonstrate how increasing grassland productivity and utilisation can be used to improve farm efficiency and profitability. He will also share some interesting insights on the data collected by Lakeland Agri over the last five years and how this data has been used to increase farm output and correct any imbalances present in the soil.

— Eamonn O’Reilly of AIB: Eamonn has more than 19 years of experience in the agri-finance sector and is responsible for agri-lending within AIB in the 15 northern counties, Eamonn will share practical advice on the changing dynamics of agri-lending, the agri-loan application process including keys to successful applications, common pitfalls and how they may be overcome.

— Karen M Clabby of Karen M Clabby solicitors: With over 15 years of experience, Karen will provide valuable information on various legal matters which commonly arise in the agri-sector including wills, probate and succession planning, site transfers and self-build projects, land purchase and leasing and rights of way and title matters.

For any queries in relation to this important event, please contact Paul Belton on 087-6916822.

Paul operates as Midland Agri Consultants, serving a large area of the Midlands and North West. Paul is a Qualified Agriculture Consultant from Bunlahy Co. Longford. Paul hails from a beef farming background and holds a National Diploma in Agriculture and a Bachelor of Agricultural Livestock Science BSc (Hons).